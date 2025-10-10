Komeito to Leave Japan's Ruling Coalition with LDP

"An era of multiparty politics has started," Komeito Secretary-General Makoto Nishida said at the same press conference, adding that the party aims to advance the nation's politics by seeking cooperation from each party as needed.

Takaichi expressed disappointment over Komeito's withdrawal from the coalition, telling reporters at LDP headquarters that she was unilaterally informed of the move by Saito at their meeting on Friday.

In the party leaders' meeting, Saito demanded that the LDP immediately accept Komeito's proposal to limit recipients of donations by corporations and other organisations to political parties' headquarters and prefectural chapters. Takaichi refused, however, saying that she would like at least three days to hold discussions within her party.

She added that Saito said the fate of the coalition talks would have been "the same regardless of who won the (LDP's) leadership election," which was held last Saturday.

Takaichi vowed to do everything she could to be elected the country's prime minister at the upcoming extraordinary Diet session.

She said that she has "nothing to say right now" about a possible tie-up with parties other than Komeito. The LDP will hold a meeting of its lawmakers on Tuesday to provide them with an explanation about the series of developments related to Komeito's decision to leave the coalition with the LDP.

The LDP and Komeito have cooperated for 26 years since the two parties, plus the now-defunct Liberal Party, formed a three-way coalition in October 1999. The LDP and Komeito maintained their partnership during the roughly three years they were out of government between September 2009 and December 2012.

