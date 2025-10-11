26 Years of LDP-Komeito alliance marked by twists and turns

The two parties have been in a mutually dependent relationship centred on electoral cooperation.

Under the partnership, Komeito has been forced to support the LDP's conservative policies, despite its banner of a peace party, while the LDP has had to recall the prime minister to maintain voter support.

In the mid-1990s, before the two parties concluded a coalition agreement, the LDP campaigned against the lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai, the main supporter of Komeito, due to concerns about the rise of the now-defunct New Frontier Party, in which Komeito participated.

"Any religious group must not have political power," then LDP lawmaker Shizuka Kamei said at a House of Representatives budget committee meeting in 1994, demanding that the Diet summon Soka Gakkai's then leader, Daisaku Ikeda, for sworn testimony.

A turning point came after the LDP suffered a defeat in the 1998 House of Councillors election. At the time, the LDP sought a stable government, while Komeito wanted to stop the anti-Soka Gakkai campaign.

In October 1999, the two parties formed a coalition after the cabinet of then Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi from the LDP accepted Komeito's proposal to distribute vouchers worth 20,000 yen per person.