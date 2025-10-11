LDP-Komeito breakup driven by discord over political funds

Komeito, dissatisfied with LDP President Sanae Takaichi's apparent attempt to put an end to the issue early, declared an exit from the partnership on Friday. The collapse of the coalition has undermined the LDP's political foundation and set off a political storm.

"We've reached our limit," Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito said after declaring the breakup at a meeting with Takaichi. "We can no longer give explanations about the scandal of the LDP or support it. It's time to put an end to our relationship."

Komeito's discontent was brewing for some time. The LDP failed to respond sufficiently to calls for fully elucidating the scandal and strictly tightening political funds rules after the scandal broke in late 2023, although the party pledged to start anew as if from scratch under former President Shigeru Ishiba, the current prime minister, and his predecessor, Fumio Kishida.

In the past, the LDP and Komeito overcame conflicts, including the major one over the controversial decision to allow Japan to exercise, if necessary, its right to collective self-defence under the administration of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

However, the fund scandal dealt a blow to Komeito, which had already been sapped by the ageing of party supporters. Komeito incurred crushing defeats in last year's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, and this year's poll for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The reports alarmed senior Komeito lawmakers. "Our party is in a life-or-death crisis," Saito said.