Japan CDP seeks talks with 2 other opposition heads

"If we combine (seats) with the Democratic Party for the People and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), we'll exceed the LDP," Noda told reporters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. "I want to hold discussions to aim for that."

Komeito on Friday ditched its 26-year-old coalition with the LDP, which had just elected new President Sanae Takaichi. The Diet, the country's parliament, will convene for an extraordinary session as early as Oct. 20 to pick the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of the LDP.

The LDP has 196 seats in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber, and Komeito has 24 seats.

Meanwhile, a total of 210 seats are held by the CDP, Nippon Ishin and the DPFP. If the three put up a unified candidate in the parliamentary election for prime minister, they can defeat the LDP's planned candidate, Takaichi.

Speaking in a Fuji Television Network Inc. program on Sunday, the CDP's Noda reiterated his call for a unified opposition candidate for prime minister.