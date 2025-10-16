US-Japan Trade Deal Threatens Thai Rice Exports to Japan

Thailand's rice export sector is expressing alarm after a new trade agreement between the United States and Japan was sealed, potentially cutting Thailand's rice quota to Japan by more than two-thirds.

The deal, struck on 22nd July 2025, sees Japan commit to importing a larger share of rice from the US under the existing World Trade Organisation (WTO) "minimum access" framework.

This quota allows for approximately 770,000 tonnes of tariff-free rice imports annually.

Historically, Japan split this quota, purchasing around 300,000 tonnes each from Thailand and the US.

The US reportedly secured the rice concession in exchange for reducing reciprocal tariffs on Japanese industrial goods, such as automobiles, from a proposed 25% down to 15%. Japan appears to have accepted the rice concession to protect its highly competitive industrial exports.