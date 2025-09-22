Thai rice prices buck global trend as record supply pushes down values



Global rice prices are continuing to fall, according to a report by Pranee Muenphangwaree for Krungthep Turakij, as a worldwide oversupply and record-high production levels flood the market.

The US Department of Agriculture’s latest Rice Outlook report forecasts a record-breaking global production of 541.1 million tonnes for 2025/26. This has contributed to a global rice supply of 729.5 million tonnes, the highest on record and the third consecutive year of growth.

The oversupply has driven down prices in most major rice-exporting countries. For example, in the week of 9 September 2025, U.S. rice prices for the Latin American market fell by $45 per tonne, while Vietnam's rice prices dropped by $18 after the Philippines implemented a 60-day import ban.

However, Thailand is bucking the trend. The price of Thai 100% grade B paddy rice has risen to $372 per tonne. The Thai Rice Exporters Association confirms that all Thai rice export prices (FOB) are increasing.

Thai Hom Mali fragrant rice is now priced at $1,148 per tonne, a jump from $1,109 just two weeks prior. Similarly, white rice and parboiled rice have seen price increases.