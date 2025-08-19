Vietnam rice exporters call for action after Philippines halts imports

Vietnamese rice exporters have urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade to provide support after the Philippines, Vietnam's largest rice buyer, announced a two-month suspension of rice imports starting September 1 to protect local farmers.

The pause could disrupt signed contracts, increase inventories and create pressure on exporters' liquidity as well as directly impact farmers’ incomes, as the Philippines accounts for 40-45 % of Vietnam’s annual rice export value, said President of the Vietnam Food Association Do Ha Nam.

Many contracts signed in August may have to be delayed for at least two months, he added. In addition, a 5 % value-added tax rate on exports applied since July 1 has further weighed on exporters' working capital.