Vietnam Unveils Massive Infrastructure Plan to Bolster Economy

Vietnam has launched an ambitious infrastructure and housing development plan, backed by investments representing 10% of its GDP, in a bid to stimulate the economy and propel the nation toward its goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045.

The move is designed to help Vietnam reach its 8% GDP growth target this year and achieve "double-digit" growth in the years to come.

The plan was announced by the government following recent reforms and a shift in leadership, signaling one of the country's most significant economic overhauls in decades.

Historically, Vietnam's economy has relied heavily on exports and foreign direct investment, leaving it vulnerable to external shocks.

The new strategy aims to mitigate this risk by boosting domestic demand through large-scale infrastructure projects.

This pivot comes amid rising global trade tensions, including recently announced retaliatory tariffs from the US, which could impact Vietnam's export-oriented model.