Commerce Ministry, exporters discuss strategies for 2025 rice exports amid global market volatility

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat on Friday met with the Thai Rice Exporters Association to assess the rice export situation for the second half of 2025, amidst challenges in the global market. The meeting aimed to set a collaborative strategy for boosting Thailand’s competitiveness in the global rice market.
The discussions outlined a comprehensive review of the current export situation, market trends, and proposals from the private sector to drive Thailand’s rice strategy. Rice is a key agricultural product, significantly influencing farmers' incomes and the country’s economy. Any challenges in exports could have widespread effects.
Jatuporn emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing challenges across the entire supply chain, including rice varieties, fertilisers, pesticides, and production costs. The Ministry has launched the "Green Flag Project" to reduce farmers’ costs and improve production in line with global market demand.
The Ministry also tasked the Department of Foreign Trade with coordinating with Thai commercial attaches in China to push for additional rice exports under the remaining 280,000-ton quota. Additionally, Thailand will target key markets, including Japan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong, focusing on white rice, parboiled rice, and fragrant rice.
Within Thailand, the Ministry instructed the Internal Trade Department to implement measures to promote consumption and clear the stock of rice. Approximately 8.5 million tons of paddy are expected to be sold through measures such as market-driven rice auctions, low-interest loans, and farmer rice storage facilities, helping to stimulate domestic demand while pushing rice exports to global markets.
Pol Col Charoen Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, urged the government to ensure the stability of the Thai baht, ideally maintaining it at around 33-34 baht to the US dollar to enhance Thailand's rice competitiveness. Currency fluctuations could directly affect the buying and selling decisions of exporters and importers.
The association also called for the acceleration of rice market access in Saudi Arabia, where rice is used to feed workers in camps, and for the expansion of rice exports to Japan and Iraq, which are potential growth markets for Thai rice.
According to the Department of Foreign Trade, Thailand exported 3.73 million tons of rice worth 75.56 billion baht in the first half of 2025, a decrease of 27.29% in volume and 36.45% in value compared to the same period last year. It is expected that total rice exports for 2025 will reach 7.5 million tons, impacted by intense price competition, global production increases, India’s return to significant exports, and a stronger baht.
The most exported types of rice are white rice, making up 47.19% of total exports, followed by Thai jasmine rice, parboiled rice, and fragrant rice. Key markets include Iraq, the United States, South Africa, China, and Senegal, with expansion opportunities still present in the Middle East and Europe, despite declines in the Asian and African markets.