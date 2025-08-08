Commerce Ministry, exporters discuss strategies for 2025 rice exports amid global market volatility

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat on Friday met with the Thai Rice Exporters Association to assess the rice export situation for the second half of 2025, amidst challenges in the global market. The meeting aimed to set a collaborative strategy for boosting Thailand’s competitiveness in the global rice market.

The discussions outlined a comprehensive review of the current export situation, market trends, and proposals from the private sector to drive Thailand’s rice strategy. Rice is a key agricultural product, significantly influencing farmers' incomes and the country’s economy. Any challenges in exports could have widespread effects.

Jatuporn emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing challenges across the entire supply chain, including rice varieties, fertilisers, pesticides, and production costs. The Ministry has launched the "Green Flag Project" to reduce farmers’ costs and improve production in line with global market demand.