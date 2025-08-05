Ishiba unveils policy shift to boost rice production

Ishiba told a meeting of relevant ministers on the stable supply of rice that he will "change direction toward increased production."

He mentioned the use of abandoned arable land to increase rice production as part of the new policy aimed at addressing the surge in prices of the staple since last year, while also working to expand rice exports after increasing output.

"We will shift to support measures" that will allow farmers to work aggressively to increase rice production, the prime minister said.

"We will stop the expansion of abandoned farmland to pass it on to the next generation," he also said, suggesting that his government will promote the consolidation of farmland.