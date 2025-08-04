Korean Air to expand flights to Japan after integration with Asiana



Offering flights to local cities in Japan is contributing to the development of local economies in the country, such as by boosting the tourism industry, Choi added.

Backed by the improvement of Japan-South Korea ties, the flow of people between the two countries is increasing. Choi predicted that the number of people travelling between Japan and South Korea will hit a record high of more than 13 million this year, up from about 12 million in 2024.

Of the expected total, over 3.5 million Japanese are likely to visit South Korea, and more than 9.5 million South Koreans are expected to travel to Japan, according to Choi.

Japan, with its diverse tourism resources, is a very appealing destination for South Koreans, and short-term trips to Japan are also possible due to its geographical proximity to South Korea, Choi said.

