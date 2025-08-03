80 years on: Thai man wants to return soldiers\' remains to Japan

During the war, Japan was an enemy to the Free Thai group, but the soldiers were victims of the war, which was unnecessary, Puchong said.

The memorial features an inscription in Thai, Japanese and English that reads, "In honour of two brave unknown Japanese soldiers who perished while performing their duties in searching for Phrae Free Thai during WWII."

"The bones of the Japanese soldiers should be brought back to Japan. Those poor souls would love to go home," Puchong said, expressing his wish to recover the remains and return them to Japan.

"We are aware of information that the remains of people who died in war are in Phrae Province," said an official of the Japan Association for Recovery and Repatriation of War Casualties, which works to recover the remains of Japanese soldiers who died overseas.

"We are coordinating with the Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry and local organisations to conduct an on-site investigation in fiscal 2025," the official added.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, but wars continue to occur in many parts of the world, Puchong remarked.

"There is nothing good about war. No one gains," he said. "We don't want it to happen again."

