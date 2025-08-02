Nippon Steel swings into quarterly loss

The Japanese steelmaker posted a consolidated net loss of 195.8 billion yen for the fiscal first quarter, against the year-before profit of 157.5 billion yen.

Nippon Steel's sales fell 8.3 pct to 2,008.7 billion yen, while its business profit dropped 61.2 pct to 92 billion yen.

The company booked a restructuring charge of about 230 billion yen related to the dissolution of a joint venture with ArcelorMittal, a step designed to allay competition concerns over the takeover of US Steel.