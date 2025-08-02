Japanese Embassy expresses deep concern after visit to Thai-Cambodian border, urges ceasefire commitment

During the field visit, the Japanese delegation had the opportunity to engage directly with those affected by the conflict, including evacuees, to listen to their experiences and concerns.

The embassy voiced strong support for the immediate and unconditional ceasefire agreement reached by both Thailand and Cambodia, expressing hope that the truce will be respected and sustained, allowing for the restoration of peaceful relations between the two countries.

The Japanese government further emphasised the importance of de-escalation, stating that full adherence to the ceasefire agreement is essential for regional stability, and affirmed its willingness to provide support and cooperation to ensure peace is restored as soon as possible.