Maris says Vietnamese foreign minister concerned about Thai-Cambodian border tensions

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Wednesday that his Vietnamese counterpart, Bùi Thanh Sơn, had expressed concern over the escalating border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia and offered support for peaceful solutions.

On Tuesday, Sơn, who also serves as deputy prime minister, visited Maris in Bangkok and conveyed his concerns.

Maris said the Vietnamese foreign minister expressed readiness to play a role in supporting efforts to resolve the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. He added that he thanked Sơn for understanding that Thailand was committed to resolving the issue peacefully and for supporting Thailand’s diplomatic initiatives.