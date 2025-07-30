Maris says Vietnamese foreign minister concerned about Thai-Cambodian border tensions

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Wednesday that his Vietnamese counterpart, Bùi Thanh Sơn, had expressed concern over the escalating border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia and offered support for peaceful solutions.
On Tuesday, Sơn, who also serves as deputy prime minister, visited Maris in Bangkok and conveyed his concerns.
Maris said the Vietnamese foreign minister expressed readiness to play a role in supporting efforts to resolve the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. He added that he thanked Sơn for understanding that Thailand was committed to resolving the issue peacefully and for supporting Thailand’s diplomatic initiatives.
Maris also noted that he and his Vietnamese counterpart congratulated each other on the close and friendly ties between their countries.
Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Both sides expressed satisfaction with the recent upgrade of Việt Nam–Thailand relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the outcomes of the 4th Việt Nam–Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting, held in May 2025.
Action Plan for 2026–2030
They agreed to expedite the development of a substantive action plan for implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the 2026–2030 period. A joint working group will be established to outline concrete implementation strategies for the "Three Connections" initiative—linking supply chains, local economies, and sustainable development efforts.
Economic Cooperation
Economic, trade, and investment collaboration remains a key pillar. Both parties aim to raise bilateral trade turnover to US$25 billion in a more balanced and sustainable manner. They also encouraged businesses to expand operations and ensure better market access for each other’s goods.
Emerging Areas of Cooperation
The two countries pledged to deepen cooperation in emerging and high-potential sectors, including science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, the digital economy, the green economy, renewable energy, and energy transition.