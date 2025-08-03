Japan joined multinational space defence drill in Australia

The drill, part of the Talisman Sabre exercise led by the United States and Australia, was held at a military facility in Townsville, northeastern Australia, in July, bringing together nearly 10 countries.

The SDF, which has participated in tabletop exercises hosted by the US military, took part in such a drill within the Talisman Sabre framework for the first time.

Participants confirmed procedures for collecting and analysing jamming radio waves targeted at satellites and avoiding satellite collisions with space debris.