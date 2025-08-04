Japan foreign chief vows to continue supporting Ukraine

At a meeting with visiting Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, Iwaya stated that Japan will continue to work closely with the international community, including its Group of Seven partners, to support Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.
Kachka replied that Ukraine hopes to deepen ties with Japan, including by utilising an anti-mine conference set to be held in Tokyo in October. He also requested additional cooperation from Japan in the field of defence.
The meeting was joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, with whom Iwaya shared a working dinner later in the day.
Kachka is visiting Japan to attend Ukraine's "national day" event on Tuesday at the World Expo in the western city of Osaka.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]