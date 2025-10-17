Timeline revealed after Japanese social media users call for Thai woman to pay rescue costs

After Japanese media reported (Oct. 17) that rescue officers used a helicopter to save a 42-year-old Thai woman who got lost and injured while climbing Mount Kurodake in Kamikawa, Hokkaido, many Japanese social media users expressed anger. They argued that taxpayers’ money should not be misused and insisted that the Thai woman should be held responsible for all rescue costs.
Reports stated that she began her climb from the town of Furano, taking a cable car part of the way up. However, as the climb took longer than expected, she decided to turn back. During her descent, she slipped and fell, injuring herself and becoming unable to move. Fortunately, another climber found her and alerted the authorities.
Rescue officials found that she had suffered a fractured left ankle, though her life was not in danger. The trail she took was covered with snow, but she was wearing only sneakers and had not submitted a required hiking notification form. Japanese netizens therefore called for her to cover the rescue costs herself—or for Japan to seek payment through the Thai Embassy—stressing that taxpayers’ money must be used properly and efficiently.
Later, the Facebook page East Hokkaido posted a detailed timeline of the incident, along with an update on the Thai woman’s condition, stating the following:
♦️ From the Victim ♦️
Please read for awareness‼️
#Timeline
• 11 October 2025
• Ms B visited Mt. Kurodake
• Before that, she had been to Asahidake
• She assumed it would be similar, so didn’t think much of it
• Ms B wore sneakers (as shown in the photo)
• On the night of 10 October, snow had fallen on the mountain
• Ms B began the climb, but due to icy conditions
• She slipped and fell — and broke her leg 😱😱
#What Happened Next⁉️
• Mt. Kurodake is a popular and relatively easy mountain to hike
• Many people hike there regularly
• A Japanese student who was hiking nearby called their teacher
• The teacher then phoned 110 and 119
• The person on the line did not speak much English
• A Japanese hiker helped to interpret
#Helicopter Rescue ⛑️
• A helicopter arrived to rescue her and gave first aid on site
• Her leg was temporarily splinted before she was flown to a hospital in Asahikawa
(Ms B could not recall the doctor’s name)
♦️ How Did the Admin Learn About Ms B? ♦️
(I know everything — except about myself 😅)
#MsBContactedAdmin
• She said she had often seen the admin visit Sounkyo
• She wanted to contact and thank the doctor and rescue team for saving her life
• At the time, things were so chaotic she didn’t get a chance to say thank you
• Coincidentally, the admin went to Sounkyo on 13 October
• The admin asked the staff there, but they didn’t know who the rescuers were
• They said the police might know, but such information would be personal data
• So the admin told Ms B that they couldn’t find out who had helped her
♦️ This Is Really Useful Information ♦️
• Normally, if a Japanese person calls for a helicopter rescue, the costs are extremely high
• So the admin asked Ms B how much she had to pay
• Ms B said she paid ¥75,000 in total
• Her travel insurance covered 100% of the cost
(A valuable lesson!)
♦️ Another Useful Tip ♦️
• If you break a leg, you’ll need a medical certificate
• The doctor must specify that you are fit to fly
• Otherwise, you will not be allowed to board a plane
(Another important fact!)
♦️ Update on Ms B Today ♦️
• Ms B has returned to Thailand
• She is scheduled to undergo surgery tomorrow
❤️ The admin wishes her a speedy recovery ❤️
♦️ The Drama 😭♦️
• The admin asked Ms B why she wore sneakers
• Ms B admitted it was her own carelessness
• She said she didn’t realise the conditions would be so severe
• She has learned her lesson — a hard one — but one that can teach others how to properly prepare for mountain hiking
• The admin usually just takes photos and doesn’t focus much on preparation guidance
• As for registration, during the admin’s latest visit on 17 October, the registration forms were no longer available at the trailhead. Others were seen hiking up and down without registering
• It was the off-season, so there were fewer hikers
♦️ The admin promises to post more about hiking preparation soon ♦️
♦️ Summary ♦️
• Ms B feels deeply regretful about what happened
• Her friends told her not to read the comments, as many were harsh
• Unless it happens to you, you’ll never truly understand 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥
❤️ Thanks to Ms B for sharing her experience ❤️