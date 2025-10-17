Timeline revealed after Japanese social media users call for Thai woman to pay rescue costs

♦️ From the Victim ♦️

Please read for awareness‼️

#Timeline

• 11 October 2025

• Ms B visited Mt. Kurodake

• Before that, she had been to Asahidake

• She assumed it would be similar, so didn’t think much of it

• Ms B wore sneakers (as shown in the photo)

• On the night of 10 October, snow had fallen on the mountain

• Ms B began the climb, but due to icy conditions

• She slipped and fell — and broke her leg 😱😱

#What Happened Next⁉️

• Mt. Kurodake is a popular and relatively easy mountain to hike

• Many people hike there regularly

• A Japanese student who was hiking nearby called their teacher

• The teacher then phoned 110 and 119

• The person on the line did not speak much English

• A Japanese hiker helped to interpret

#Helicopter Rescue ⛑️

• A helicopter arrived to rescue her and gave first aid on site

• Her leg was temporarily splinted before she was flown to a hospital in Asahikawa

(Ms B could not recall the doctor’s name)

♦️ How Did the Admin Learn About Ms B? ♦️

(I know everything — except about myself 😅)

#MsBContactedAdmin

• She said she had often seen the admin visit Sounkyo

• She wanted to contact and thank the doctor and rescue team for saving her life

• At the time, things were so chaotic she didn’t get a chance to say thank you

• Coincidentally, the admin went to Sounkyo on 13 October

• The admin asked the staff there, but they didn’t know who the rescuers were

• They said the police might know, but such information would be personal data

• So the admin told Ms B that they couldn’t find out who had helped her

♦️ This Is Really Useful Information ♦️

• Normally, if a Japanese person calls for a helicopter rescue, the costs are extremely high

• So the admin asked Ms B how much she had to pay

• Ms B said she paid ¥75,000 in total

• Her travel insurance covered 100% of the cost

(A valuable lesson!)

♦️ Another Useful Tip ♦️

• If you break a leg, you’ll need a medical certificate

• The doctor must specify that you are fit to fly

• Otherwise, you will not be allowed to board a plane

(Another important fact!)

♦️ Update on Ms B Today ♦️

• Ms B has returned to Thailand

• She is scheduled to undergo surgery tomorrow

❤️ The admin wishes her a speedy recovery ❤️

♦️ The Drama 😭♦️

• The admin asked Ms B why she wore sneakers

• Ms B admitted it was her own carelessness

• She said she didn’t realise the conditions would be so severe

• She has learned her lesson — a hard one — but one that can teach others how to properly prepare for mountain hiking

• The admin usually just takes photos and doesn’t focus much on preparation guidance

• As for registration, during the admin’s latest visit on 17 October, the registration forms were no longer available at the trailhead. Others were seen hiking up and down without registering

• It was the off-season, so there were fewer hikers

♦️ The admin promises to post more about hiking preparation soon ♦️

♦️ Summary ♦️

• Ms B feels deeply regretful about what happened

• Her friends told her not to read the comments, as many were harsh

• Unless it happens to you, you’ll never truly understand 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥

❤️ Thanks to Ms B for sharing her experience ❤️