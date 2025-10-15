Bear attacks claim record 7 lives in Japan so far in FY 2025

The number of people killed by bears reached seven after police in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate determined that a body found in the city of Kitakami on Oct. 8 had been mauled by a bear. The figure surpassed the previous record of six logged in fiscal 2023.
Two deaths each were reported in Hokkaido and Iwate, and one each in the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Akita, and the central prefecture of Nagano.
99 bear-related bodily harm incidents involved 108 people between April and September this year, marking the worst pace on record.
With bears becoming more active in autumn before hibernation, the ministry has urged the public to stay alert, warning that anticipated low yields of beech nuts in northeastern regions could drive more bears into residential areas.
