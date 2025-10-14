Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand surpass 25 million, top five countries revealed

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports released the latest update on Thailand’s tourism situation. From January 1 to October 12, 2025, a total of 25,096,346 foreign visitors arrived in Thailand, a 7.54% decrease from the same period last year. These visitors generated approximately 1.159 trillion baht in revenue.
Natreeya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, stated that preliminary estimates show more than 25 million international visitors entered Thailand between January 1 and October 12, 2025, generating about 1.159 trillion baht in spending revenue.
During the past week (October 6–12, 2025), the number of visitors slowed across all market segments, both short-haul and long-haul, following the end of consecutive holidays in several countries such as China, South Korea, and India. This trend is considered typical for the period.
As a result, total international arrivals during the week stood at 522,169, a decline of 82,429 visitors or 13.63% from the previous week, averaging 74,596 visitors per day.
The top five source markets for the week were as follows:
For the coming week, international arrivals are expected to remain stable, supported by several travel incentives such as the Diwali festival holidays among short-haul markets, the start of the high tourism season for long-haul travellers, and the government’s Ease of Travelling measures, including the waiver of Immigration Form TM6 and initiatives to encourage airlines to increase flight frequencies to Thailand.