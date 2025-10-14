Foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand surpass 25 million, top five countries revealed

Natreeya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, stated that preliminary estimates show more than 25 million international visitors entered Thailand between January 1 and October 12, 2025, generating about 1.159 trillion baht in spending revenue.

During the past week (October 6–12, 2025), the number of visitors slowed across all market segments, both short-haul and long-haul, following the end of consecutive holidays in several countries such as China, South Korea, and India. This trend is considered typical for the period.