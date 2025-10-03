Foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand in first 9 months of 2025 drop 7.5%

According to a report from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand during the first nine months of 2025 (from January 1 to September 30) totalled 24,115,328, a decrease of 7.56% compared to the same period last year. The country earned 1,113,755 million baht in revenue from foreign tourists, which is a 5.85% decline.
Top 10 Foreign Tourist Markets to Thailand in the First 9 Months of 2025:
Despite the decrease in tourist numbers, the average expenditure per trip has increased. In 2025, the average spending per person per trip is estimated at 46,000 baht, a rise of 1.74%.
In addition to the seasonal tourism growth in the fourth quarter, as the high season begins, various supporting factors are expected to drive further growth. These include end-of-year events, enhanced travel convenience for tourists, expanded flight schedules during the winter season, and new flight routes to attract more visitors.
Domestic Tourism Growth
The Ministry of Tourism also reported that domestic tourism saw a positive increase, with 148.7 million domestic tourist trips recorded during the first nine months of 2025, up 2.89%. This generated 854,351 million baht in revenue, an increase of 4.33%.
When combining both domestic and foreign tourism revenues, Thailand's total revenue for the first nine months of 2025 reached a cumulative 1.97 trillion baht.