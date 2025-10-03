Foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand in first 9 months of 2025 drop 7.5%

According to a report from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand during the first nine months of 2025 (from January 1 to September 30) totalled 24,115,328, a decrease of 7.56% compared to the same period last year. The country earned 1,113,755 million baht in revenue from foreign tourists, which is a 5.85% decline.

Top 10 Foreign Tourist Markets to Thailand in the First 9 Months of 2025: