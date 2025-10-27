Cambodia, South Korea launch joint task force to fight online scams

Cambodia and South Korea are entering a new chapter of cooperation following a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

Both sides agreed to elevate their long-standing bilateral ties to a “strategic partnership” — marking a major milestone in their cooperation, which was re-established in 1997.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and deepening cooperation across multiple areas — including the economy, society, technology, and security — signalling a long-term partnership built on shared benefits.