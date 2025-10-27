Cambodia, South Korea launch joint task force to fight online scams

Cambodia and South Korea are entering a new chapter of cooperation following a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.
Both sides agreed to elevate their long-standing bilateral ties to a “strategic partnership” — marking a major milestone in their cooperation, which was re-established in 1997.
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and deepening cooperation across multiple areas — including the economy, society, technology, and security — signalling a long-term partnership built on shared benefits.
One of the key topics discussed was the fight against transnational crime, particularly cybercrime, which both nations have been tackling jointly for years. Their close coordination in investigating and prosecuting tech-related crimes has already yielded tangible results.
To further this progress, both countries agreed to establish the Cambodia–Korea Diversity Task Force in November. The joint unit will coordinate between the two governments’ agencies and take proactive measures to prevent, control, and suppress crimes involving Koreans in Cambodia — particularly those linked to online fraud and other technology-driven offences.
The task force aims not only to curb crime but also to enhance public safety and social order in Cambodia. It is also expected to strengthen legal and security cooperation, while projecting a positive image of bilateral collaboration.
Both sides also plan to jointly promote public awareness about the outcomes of their cooperation to build understanding and social consciousness around their role in combating modern criminal threats.