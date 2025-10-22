Korean report: scam gangs move operations from Cambodia to Thailand

South Korean media outlet Sisa Journal has published an exclusive report on the growing wave of transnational cybercrime, revealing that scam networks which recently fled Cambodia are now re-establishing operations in Thailand.

The report cites an interview with a Chinese middle-manager working for one such criminal organisation based in Thailand. He admitted that despite intense crackdowns in Cambodia, the scam industry remains highly lucrative and is expected to continue expanding over the next two to three years.

While Thailand’s immigration procedures have become stricter, he said syndicates still manage to bypass enforcement.