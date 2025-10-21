Remains of Korean torture victim in Cambodia repatriated after 74 days

The cremated remains of a South Korean college student who was allegedly tortured and killed in a Cambodian scam compound were repatriated to Korea on Tuesday morning (October 21), 74 days after he was found dead.
On Tuesday, a Korean Air flight carrying the ashes of the victim, surnamed Park, landed at Incheon Airport at 8.04am. Jang Jin-wook, head of forensic operations at the Korean National Police Agency, who led the Korean authorities’ joint autopsy with Cambodian officials a day earlier, exited the arrivals gate holding the white-shrouded urn.
An official from the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency, leading the investigation into Park’s death, received the remains from Jang at the airport and was to hand them over to the bereaved family later in the day.
Park’s family did not go to the airport, and police did not organise a press briefing out of respect for their wishes.
The repatriation of Park’s remains came just a day after the joint autopsy was conducted in Phnom Penh’s Tuo Totung Pagoda by a team of six investigators from Korea and Cambodia. Following the autopsy, the body was cremated before being returned to Korea on Tuesday.
According to police officials, Park had been lured to Cambodia under false pretenses and detained in what authorities described as a scam compound, part of a widespread criminal network in Southeast Asia that forces abducted foreign nationals into committing online fraud.
Park was later found dead in a car near Bokor Mountain in Kampot, with local police stating that his body showed clear signs of torture, including bruises and wounds. Following the autopsy on Monday, Korean authorities confirmed that there were no signs of organ harvesting or mutilation of Park’s body.
As Park’s exact cause of death is still unclear, authorities added that Park’s exact cause of death will be determined after further pathological and toxicological analysis in Korea, in combination with the ongoing investigations in both countries.
Of the 59 suspects detained upon their recent entry into Korea, the KNPA added that 48 individuals have been detained for their alleged involvement in scam-related criminal operations as of Tuesday, after undergoing pretrial detention hearings the day before.
Ten remaining suspects connected to the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency’s investigations attended warrant hearings at the Uijeongbu District Court on Tuesday morning. They are believed to have taken part in romance scam schemes conducted in March and April this year.
Meanwhile, a South Korean man in his 50s has been found dead in a hotel room in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, the South Korean Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
According to the ministry, local police discovered the body at around 8pm on Monday (local time) and notified the South Korean Embassy through the local Korean community leader. The community representative, who visited the scene, found the man’s passport, a mobile phone, and a handwritten note believed to be from the deceased.
A consular officer from the South Korean Embassy was later dispatched to assist with the investigation and coordinate with Cambodian authorities.
The case comes amid ongoing concerns over crimes targeting South Koreans in Cambodia, particularly incidents involving online scam operations. However, officials in Seoul have ruled out any connection between this case and such activities, according to preliminary findings.
Cambodian police have launched an inquiry to determine the cause of death. The South Korean Foreign Ministry said it will provide consular support to the man’s family, including assistance with funeral arrangements and the repatriation of remains.
Lee Jung-joo
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network