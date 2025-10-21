Remains of Korean torture victim in Cambodia repatriated after 74 days

The cremated remains of a South Korean college student who was allegedly tortured and killed in a Cambodian scam compound were repatriated to Korea on Tuesday morning (October 21), 74 days after he was found dead.

On Tuesday, a Korean Air flight carrying the ashes of the victim, surnamed Park, landed at Incheon Airport at 8.04am. Jang Jin-wook, head of forensic operations at the Korean National Police Agency, who led the Korean authorities’ joint autopsy with Cambodian officials a day earlier, exited the arrivals gate holding the white-shrouded urn.

An official from the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency, leading the investigation into Park’s death, received the remains from Jang at the airport and was to hand them over to the bereaved family later in the day.

Park’s family did not go to the airport, and police did not organise a press briefing out of respect for their wishes.

The repatriation of Park’s remains came just a day after the joint autopsy was conducted in Phnom Penh’s Tuo Totung Pagoda by a team of six investigators from Korea and Cambodia. Following the autopsy, the body was cremated before being returned to Korea on Tuesday.