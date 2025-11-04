Thai woman found dead in Poipet; cause of death unclear, final post reveals struggles

A 28-year-old Thai woman, identified as "Mint" from Chachoengsao, was found dead in Poipet, Cambodia, on November 3, 2025. The cause of her death is still unclear, with authorities speculating whether it was a suicide or a murder. Mint’s last Facebook post, made five days before her death, featured a selfie taken in her room along with a quote that read, "Because in the end, our hearts want to feel safe more than endure."

Her relatives from Bang Nam Preaw district, Chachoengsao, have arrived to coordinate with the Thai embassy’s assistance centre to recover her body at the Thai-Cambodian border in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo, with the repatriation expected to take place on November 4.

This is the second recent case involving a Thai woman’s death in Poipet. The first occurred on October 29, when 27-year-old Kanokwan, also known as "Baimon," fell from the third floor of a building. Her family is awaiting official autopsy results from the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute.