Two Poipet scam gang members arrested, defrauding victims of 300 million baht

The Cyber Crime Investigation Division held a press conference on Saturday (July 5, 2025), announcing the arrest of two suspects involved in an extensive call centre scam gang operating in Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwpan, Commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, revealed that the arrests followed an investigation into hybrid scams, where victims had reported being deceived online.

The scam involved perpetrators using attractive profile pictures to build trust with victims, eventually convincing them to invest in cryptocurrency.

The victims were duped into making 147 payments, which were later found to be transferred into 79 mule accounts, amounting to approximately 308 million baht.

The Cyber Police then gathered evidence and obtained warrants for 76 individuals linked to the scam. 46 arrests have been made so far, with authorities continuing their efforts to apprehend those involved.

Links to Chinese-led call centre gang

While investigating, police uncovered evidence linking the suspects to a Chinese-run call centre gang based in the Phuri Casino in Poipet, Cambodia.