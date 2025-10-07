Fire breaks out under Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Bridge on Poipet side, no impact on Thai side

Cambodian authorities reportedly deployed fire engines to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to the bridge structure and surrounding areas. The blaze was brought under control within approximately 20-30 minutes.

Initial investigations revealed that the area under the bridge had accumulated large amounts of garbage, particularly plastics, bags, and other flammable materials. The fire is believed to have been caused by burning rubbish, which spread under the bridge.

Thai officials confirmed that the incident had no impact on Thailand, and the border was not opened for Thai firefighting assistance as the fire occurred entirely on Cambodian territory. Nevertheless, Thai authorities continued to monitor the situation closely to ensure that the fire did not spread across the border. There were no casualties or injuries, and the bridge structure was not damaged.