Forgotten Bai Baek Temple unveiled near Thai-Cambodian border

Maj Gen Nat Sri-in, deputy commander of the Second Army Area, has posted photos of “Bai Baek Temple” on his personal Facebook page, describing it as a forgotten sanctuary on Thai soil.

The temple, which dates back to around the 16th–17th Buddhist centuries, is located near the Thai-Cambodian border in Ban Sai Tho 5 Tai, Chanthop Phet subdistrict, Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram province.