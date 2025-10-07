Forgotten Bai Baek Temple unveiled near Thai-Cambodian border

Maj Gen Nat Sri-in, deputy commander of the Second Army Area, has posted photos of “Bai Baek Temple” on his personal Facebook page, describing it as a forgotten sanctuary on Thai soil.
The temple, which dates back to around the 16th–17th Buddhist centuries, is located near the Thai-Cambodian border in Ban Sai Tho 5 Tai, Chanthop Phet subdistrict, Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram province.
The site consists of three main towers aligned north to south on a single laterite base, surrounded by a rectangular enclosure wall and gate structure.
Nat noted that the structure remains largely intact and could be developed into a significant historical landmark and tourist destination if restored properly. He urged authorities to act swiftly to preserve the heritage site before someone comes to claim it.