Forgotten Bai Baek Temple unveiled near Thai-Cambodian border

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 07, 2025

Deputy Commander of the Second Army Area unveils photos of ‘Bai Baek Temple’ in Buri Ram’s Ban Kruat district, urging urgent restoration of the ancient site before it is claimed.

Maj Gen Nat Sri-in, deputy commander of the Second Army Area, has posted photos of “Bai Baek Temple” on his personal Facebook page, describing it as a forgotten sanctuary on Thai soil.

The temple, which dates back to around the 16th–17th Buddhist centuries, is located near the Thai-Cambodian border in Ban Sai Tho 5 Tai, Chanthop Phet subdistrict, Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram province.

 

The site consists of three main towers aligned north to south on a single laterite base, surrounded by a rectangular enclosure wall and gate structure.

Nat noted that the structure remains largely intact and could be developed into a significant historical landmark and tourist destination if restored properly. He urged authorities to act swiftly to preserve the heritage site before someone comes to claim it.

