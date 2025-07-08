Kok An: The kingpin of Poipet linked to Cambodian former leader

Kok An's background

According to a report by Nation TV, both Thai and Cambodian insiders are well aware of Kok An's extensive influence in Cambodia. He previously held the position of a senator in the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and maintained close ties with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Kok An operates multiple casinos in Poipet, which borders the Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo. He is also the owner of several buildings in Poipet, including a 25-storey yellow building, an 18-storey grey building, the Hiso Skybar, and the Crown Casino, as well as numerous other properties under construction.

Locals view him as a powerful figure whom many fear to challenge.