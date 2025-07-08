Kok An: The kingpin of Poipet linked to Cambodian former leader

On Tuesday (July 8), police forces launched a major operation, raiding 19 locations across Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Chonburi, as part of a crackdown dubbed "Shut down mule account buildings, target Khmer tycoon."
According to a report by Nation TV, both Thai and Cambodian insiders are well aware of Kok An's extensive influence in Cambodia. He previously held the position of a senator in the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and maintained close ties with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
Kok An operates multiple casinos in Poipet, which borders the Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo. He is also the owner of several buildings in Poipet, including a 25-storey yellow building, an 18-storey grey building, the Hiso Skybar, and the Crown Casino, as well as numerous other properties under construction.
Locals view him as a powerful figure whom many fear to challenge.
According to CCIB, both the 25-storey and 18-storey buildings are used as command centres for the call centre gang, with Chinese nationals renting the spaces to deceive victims into opening mule accounts and conducting facial scans.
In February 2025, the 18-storey building made headlines when a 31-year-old Thai man fell to his death, allegedly due to stress from his involvement in the call centre gang, where he struggled to meet targets.
Meanwhile, the Hiso Skybar serves as a venue for both a casino and various forms of online gambling operations, with many Thai nationals reportedly working there.
It is widely known that Kok An frequently travels to Aranyaprathet, where he ensures smooth access by sending people ahead to clear the area near the border checkpoint. He also uses casino vehicles to enter Thailand.