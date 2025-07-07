Opposition MP alleges seven Thai politicians hold bank accounts in Cambodia

Opposition People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome on Monday alleged that at least seven Thai politicians had opened bank accounts in Cambodia.
He made the claim during his visit to the Klong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, where he was observing the implementation of restricted border crossing hours.
Rangsiman said he possessed strong evidence to support his allegation, though he declined to disclose further details.
Rangsiman was inspecting the Thai-Cambodian border area for the second day in his capacity as a member of the House committee on national security, border affairs, and national strategies and reforms.
He argued that ongoing border tensions with Cambodia require a more stable Thai government capable of negotiating effectively with Phnom Penh. Rangsiman claimed the Cambodian government was closely monitoring Thailand’s internal political crisis and had taken advantage of the situation by increasing pressure on Bangkok.
Rangsiman said while Thailand restricted border crossing hours to deter gambling and illegal work in Poipet casinos, Cambodia retaliated by shutting its own checkpoints, disrupting border trade and affecting local livelihoods.
He criticised the Thai government’s approach, stating that reducing checkpoint operating hours was ineffective in combating call-centre scams based in Cambodian towns like Poipet.
Rangsiman urged the Thai government to review its current strategy and instead seek assistance from third-party nations to tackle transnational call-centre gangs operating across the border.
He also advised that any negotiations to reopen border checkpoints must ensure simultaneous reopening on both sides. Thailand, he said, should not give in to Cambodia’s demand to unilaterally reopen Thai-side checkpoints first.