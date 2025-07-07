Opposition MP alleges seven Thai politicians hold bank accounts in Cambodia

Seven Thai politicians allegedly hold Cambodian bank accounts

Opposition People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome on Monday alleged that at least seven Thai politicians had opened bank accounts in Cambodia.

He made the claim during his visit to the Klong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, where he was observing the implementation of restricted border crossing hours.

Rangsiman said he possessed strong evidence to support his allegation, though he declined to disclose further details.