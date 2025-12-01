Southeast Asia battered by storms and massive floods, death toll surpasses 600

Powerful storms and widespread flooding have caused severe devastation across three ASEAN countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, including Sri Lanka.

The combined death toll has risen above 600, with Indonesia recording the highest number at 435 fatalities, followed by Thailand with 170 deaths.

More than 4 million people have been affected, mainly in southern Thailand and Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, forcing mass evacuations.

The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by days of heavy rainfall across three Southeast Asian countries has surpassed 600, officials said on Sunday, as rescue teams continued assisting tens of thousands of people displaced from wide areas of destruction.

Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand have suffered heavy losses after a rare tropical storm formed in the Strait of Malacca, bringing intense rainfall and strong winds throughout the week. According to official figures, Indonesia reported 435 deaths, Thailand 170, and Malaysia confirmed 3 fatalities.

Rescue workers in all three countries continued efforts to reach inundated areas on Sunday, although water levels have begun to recede and large-scale evacuations have been carried out. Authorities estimate that more than 4 million people have been affected—nearly 3 million in southern Thailand and 1.1 million in western Indonesia.

In a separate event on the Bay of Bengal, Sri Lanka reported 153 deaths, 191 missing, and more than 500,000 people affected nationwide due to a cyclone.