Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi posts condolences on floods in Thailand and Indonesia

On Sunday (30 Nov), the Facebook page of the Embassy of Japan in Thailand shared an X post by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, expressing condolences over the severe flooding in Thailand and Indonesia. Her message reads:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives caused by torrential rains in the Kingdom of Thailand and the Republic of Indonesia. I express my deep condolences to the victims and the bereaved families. I offer my sincere prayers for the earliest possible recovery of the injured and the recovery of disaster-stricken areas. Based on a humanitarian perspective and our friendly relations with both countries, Japan intends to provide necessary support.”

Earlier on Saturday (29 Nov), the Embassy of Japan announced that the Government of Japan had decided to provide emergency relief supplies through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to assist Thailand. Items include tents, sleeping mats, blankets, plastic sheets, water containers, and water purifiers.

Mr. Otaka Masato, Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, also posted on social media, reaffirming that Japan and Thailand have long shared a strong and enduring relationship, standing by each other in times of hardship. He said both countries are “true friends.”