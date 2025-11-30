Japan Pledges Flood Relief for Thailand's Southern Region

Tokyo offers tents, blankets, and purifiers to assist recovery efforts in southern Thailand following Ambassador's recent visit to the affected region.
The Japanese Government is preparing to send emergency relief supplies to assist areas in southern Thailand, including Hat Yai, which have been severely affected by recent floods.
The aid will be channelled through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The decision follows a statement from the Japanese Ambassador, who expressed deep distress after recently visiting Songkhla province, where he witnessed the impact of the disaster.
Kanokwan Kerdplanant, a reporter for Krungthep Turakij, reported that the Embassy of Japan in Thailand confirmed the decision on Saturday, 29 November.
The Japanese government agreed to provide emergency assistance relief supplies via JICA.
The consignment is set to include essential items such as tents, sleeping mats, blankets, plastic sheeting, water containers, and water purifiers.
Masato Otaka, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Thailand, shared a message on social media emphasising the strong relationship between the two nations.
"Japan and Thailand have enjoyed a long and close relationship and have always stood by each other in times of difficulty," he wrote, describing the two countries as "true friends."
The Ambassador stressed that the aid package is rooted in the solid friendship and solidarity between Japan and Thailand.
He added that it also reflects the Japanese public's appreciation for the "warm assistance" Thailand offered Japan during its own difficult times in the past.
“At the end of September, I had the opportunity to travel to visit Songkhla province, and I still remember the warm welcome from everyone. I am therefore deeply moved by this disaster," Ambassador Otaka stated.
He concluded his remarks by assuring the Thai people of Japan's unwavering support.
“Japan will always stand by all Thai people. I sincerely hope that these relief supplies will help alleviate the suffering of the victims, and I wish everyone safety and a swift recovery from this flood event."