Japan Pledges Flood Relief for Thailand's Southern Region

Tokyo offers tents, blankets, and purifiers to assist recovery efforts in southern Thailand following Ambassador's recent visit to the affected region.

The Japanese Government is preparing to send emergency relief supplies to assist areas in southern Thailand, including Hat Yai, which have been severely affected by recent floods.

The aid will be channelled through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The decision follows a statement from the Japanese Ambassador, who expressed deep distress after recently visiting Songkhla province, where he witnessed the impact of the disaster.

Kanokwan Kerdplanant, a reporter for Krungthep Turakij, reported that the Embassy of Japan in Thailand confirmed the decision on Saturday, 29 November.

The Japanese government agreed to provide emergency assistance relief supplies via JICA.

The consignment is set to include essential items such as tents, sleeping mats, blankets, plastic sheeting, water containers, and water purifiers.