Death Toll from Southern Floods Reaches 162, Songkhla the Hardest Hit

As of November 29, 2025, the death toll from the southern floods in Thailand has reached 162. Songkhla is the hardest-hit province, with 126 fatalities. The other provinces with fatalities include Nakhon Si Thammarat (9 deaths), Pattani (7 deaths), Satun (5 deaths), Yala (5 deaths), Phatthalung (4 deaths), Narathiwat (4 deaths), and Trang (2 deaths).

On November 29, 2025, Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt Gen Wanchana Sawaddee, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, and Rachada Dhnadirek, Deputy Spokesperson for the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Center, jointly provided an update on the situation.

Siripong stated that on November 28, Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and Director of the Center, invited civil society organizations and the Mirror Foundation to provide information on the recovery and rehabilitation plan for the people affected by the flooding in Songkhla Province, and expressed gratitude to the various organizations that have assisted in the area.

Siripong reported that weather conditions are improving, with rainfall levels decreasing. If these conditions continue, it is expected that the authorities will be able to drain remaining floodwaters within 3–5 days. The Provincial Waterworks Authority has been instructed to release tap water for public use by the end of the day.