Death Toll from Southern Floods Reaches 162, Songkhla the Hardest Hit

As of November 29, 2025, the death toll from the southern floods in Thailand has reached 162. Songkhla is the hardest-hit province, with 126 fatalities. The other provinces with fatalities include Nakhon Si Thammarat (9 deaths), Pattani (7 deaths), Satun (5 deaths), Yala (5 deaths), Phatthalung (4 deaths), Narathiwat (4 deaths), and Trang (2 deaths).
On November 29, 2025, Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt Gen Wanchana Sawaddee, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, and Rachada Dhnadirek, Deputy Spokesperson for the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Center, jointly provided an update on the situation.
Siripong stated that on November 28, Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and Director of the Center, invited civil society organizations and the Mirror Foundation to provide information on the recovery and rehabilitation plan for the people affected by the flooding in Songkhla Province, and expressed gratitude to the various organizations that have assisted in the area.
Siripong reported that weather conditions are improving, with rainfall levels decreasing. If these conditions continue, it is expected that the authorities will be able to drain remaining floodwaters within 3–5 days. The Provincial Waterworks Authority has been instructed to release tap water for public use by the end of the day.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul emphasized that tap water should be made available immediately, even before full readiness, to ensure the public has access to water during this emergency period. Regarding electricity, over 80% of power has been restored, with about 20,000 households still without power due to ongoing safety checks on electrical equipment.
Local governments have launched a large-scale cleanup operation, setting up waste collection points to allow the public to easily dispose of debris. The Ministry of Transport has been coordinating efforts to move affected vehicles, organizing the process systematically so that residents can check the location of their vehicles. The National Water Resources Office (NWRO) has been assigned to survey areas for vehicle parking and has coordinated with the Department of Land Transport for further action.
There were concerns about body bags, but Siripong clarified that hospitals are required to keep a reserve of 1,500 body bags, which were donated and not requested in addition to the existing supply. The reported death toll is based on verified data, and the situation is being closely monitored.
