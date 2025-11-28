Public Health Minister ensures transparency on Hat Yai flood deaths, promises full aid

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat clarified on Friday that the death toll from the Hat Yai flood crisis will be disclosed by the government once all victims are accounted for, as some individuals may still be trapped inside their homes, awaiting recovery.
The Ministry of Public Health will compile and report the figures based on data from Prince of Songkla University, to ensure accuracy and avoid duplication in the counting process.
Regarding the storage of bodies, the Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary was assigned early on to establish air-conditioned container units to store the bodies while awaiting identification and retrieval by families for religious rites.
Pattana confirmed that there is no policy to reduce the reported death toll, stating, "There is no benefit to underreporting the numbers. We will manage the death toll and handle the bodies with utmost care and transparency, in line with government efforts to provide full assistance to the victims."
For forensic teams heading to the area, he confirmed that instructions were given earlier to mobilise medical and forensic experts nationwide. Those who are ready to assist should contact their respective organisations. A team of around 20 forensic doctors and 39 staff members were already deployed on November 27, with more to follow.
The Permanent Secretary and several department heads have been in the affected area since the morning, overseeing the organisation of field hospitals at 8 locations. Today, Pattana will be visiting the evacuation centres and field hospitals, alongside the Mental Health Department’s Director-Generaland the Prime Minister’s team, to ensure support for the public, including those in their homes who will collect medications and food for their families.
Pattana also mentioned that he instructed the Department of Health Service Support to coordinate with public health volunteers to set up kitchens at the field hospitals to assist the medical staff and ensure that water and food are provided sufficiently.
Finally, he urged the public to follow updates from the Ministry of Public Health’s official pages to verify any news, stating that if any misinformation is found, it will be promptly corrected and clarified on their platforms.