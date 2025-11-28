Public Health Minister ensures transparency on Hat Yai flood deaths, promises full aid

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat clarified on Friday that the death toll from the Hat Yai flood crisis will be disclosed by the government once all victims are accounted for, as some individuals may still be trapped inside their homes, awaiting recovery.

The Ministry of Public Health will compile and report the figures based on data from Prince of Songkla University, to ensure accuracy and avoid duplication in the counting process.

Regarding the storage of bodies, the Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary was assigned early on to establish air-conditioned container units to store the bodies while awaiting identification and retrieval by families for religious rites.

Pattana confirmed that there is no policy to reduce the reported death toll, stating, "There is no benefit to underreporting the numbers. We will manage the death toll and handle the bodies with utmost care and transparency, in line with government efforts to provide full assistance to the victims."