Hat Yai health system in crisis as only one hospital remains for 700,000 people

Pat Korathanakhun, Assistant Dean of Human Resources at the Faculty of Medicine, Prince of Songkla University, has raised an alarming issue regarding the catastrophic impact of recent flooding on Hat Yai's healthcare system.
The city, with a population of over 700,000, has been hit hard by the flood, with a significant number of hospitals and private clinics now out of service.
Hat Yai once boasted five major hospitals, including:
These hospitals, together with over 200 private clinics, served the healthcare needs of Hat Yai and its neighbouring districts. The combined capacity of these hospitals was over 2,000 beds, providing care not only for local residents but also for those from surrounding areas.
However, the recent flooding has devastated the city’s healthcare infrastructure. Four of the five hospitals, located in the heart of the city, are now inoperable due to severe water damage that submerged critical areas such as patient rooms, diagnostic imaging departments (including CT scans and MRIs), and essential hospital services like electricity and water systems.
Only Songklanagarind Hospital, located on the outskirts of the city, has managed to remain functional.
The damage is not confined to the public hospitals. Over 200 private clinics have also been heavily affected by the floods, further exacerbating the crisis. With the healthcare system already overwhelmed, the remaining hospital is struggling to meet the needs of the entire population, which is now dependent on a single facility for emergency care, routine treatments, and specialist services.
Pat highlighted the critical situation, asking, "How much longer can a single hospital shoulder the burden of caring for an entire city of 700,000 people?"
He pointed out the sheer scale of the challenge: the hospital must not only handle the influx of patients from the flooded areas but also manage the backlog of non-urgent medical cases, further straining limited resources.
Pat proposed five crucial measures for the government, healthcare providers, and the public to cooperate on: