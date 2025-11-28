Hat Yai health system in crisis as only one hospital remains for 700,000 people

Pat Korathanakhun, Assistant Dean of Human Resources at the Faculty of Medicine, Prince of Songkla University, has raised an alarming issue regarding the catastrophic impact of recent flooding on Hat Yai's healthcare system.

The city, with a population of over 700,000, has been hit hard by the flood, with a significant number of hospitals and private clinics now out of service.

Hat Yai once boasted five major hospitals, including:

Hat Yai Hospital (under the Ministry of Public Health),

Songklanagarind Hospital (affiliated with Prince of Songkla University),

Bangkok Hospital Hatyai (one of Thailand's leading private hospitals),

Rajyindee Hospital (a private hospital under Thonburi Healthcare Group),

Mittraphap Samakkhi Hospital (a foundation hospital).

These hospitals, together with over 200 private clinics, served the healthcare needs of Hat Yai and its neighbouring districts. The combined capacity of these hospitals was over 2,000 beds, providing care not only for local residents but also for those from surrounding areas.