System Launched to Track Evacuated People in Hat Yai Flood Crisis

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2025

New system launched to track Hat Yai flood evacuees. Quickly check the safety and shelter locations of relatives in just a few steps.

Amid the ongoing flooding in Hat Yai, ensuring the safety of residents remains the top priority. A new system has been launched to allow people to check the list of evacuees from the Hat Yai flood.

This system facilitates finding relatives or loved ones by displaying only the names of those who have been rescued and are safely housed in evacuation shelters in Hat Yai.

How to Check Names and Use the System

To verify if your relatives are safe and in the hands of authorities, follow these simple steps:

  • Visit the website: www.thaihelpcenter.com
  • Enter the "First Name" or "Last Name" (either one).
  • Click the search button to check the information.

If you find the name in the search results, the database will provide the necessary details to confirm their identity and location, including:

  • Full name of the evacuee
  • Gender
  • Original village and district of residence
  • Current shelter in Hat Yai

Note: This system only includes individuals who have been moved to shelters in Hat Yai. If the name is not found, it may mean they have not yet been relocated to a shelter.

Sources:

Thai Koo Fah Facebook Page

Thai Government Website

nationthailand

