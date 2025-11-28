Paradorn admits government misjudged Hat Yai flood situation, vows lessons learned

Paradorn Prissanananthakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, acknowledged the government's failure in assessing the Hat Yai flood crisis during a segment on the “Mee Reung Live” YouTube show on Thursday.

As Director of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre, he responded to questions from the media about when the government would admit its misjudgement, which led to the deaths of many people.

"Yesterday, I responded by saying that mistakes were made. Of course, when there are fatalities, it is evident that mistakes occurred," he said. "But I believe today, the government, civil servants, and even the people must learn from this crisis. It is a lesson for all parties to assess how significantly each side underestimated the situation."