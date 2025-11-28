Over 100 bodies found in Hat Yai, 20+ need to be identified

On November 27, 2025, the National Police Headquarters posted a message revealing that the Forensic Evidence Center 9 had found over 100 bodies in the Hat Yai flood, with more than 20 requiring identification. The Police Commissioner General has ordered a team of forensic experts and police to assist in the investigation and provide refrigerated storage, with operations continuing at 6:00 PM on November 27, 2025.

Later, Songkhla Nakarin Hospital issued an emergency public statement after receiving a large number of bodies due to the massive flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province.

The hospital expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased, explaining that due to the high number of bodies being received, the hospital needs to follow strict legal procedures for identification.

The hospital also stated that it is not yet able to return the bodies to the families, as identity verification must be completed following the procedures set by the National Police Department to ensure accuracy and avoid any mistakes in handing over the remains.

Songkhla Nakarin Hospital confirmed that it is working quickly to complete the identification registry for the deceased and will announce the process for contacting and receiving the remains in due course. The public and relatives of the victims are encouraged to stay updated with information from Songkhla Nakarin Hospital.