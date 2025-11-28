Dismissed Hat Yai district chief denies abandoning people during flood crisis

The Hat Yai district chief, who was removed from office for allegedly being unaccounted for during the flood crisis, insisted that he did not abandon the people but stayed in the district and did all he could to help flood victims.
Eak Young-Apai Na Songkhla made this denial on his Facebook page on Thursday night after the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) issued an urgent order earlier that day to dismiss him from government service.
“There is just one truth. I stayed in the area every day. The problem was that the floodwaters were over three metres deep, and there was no electricity, no mobile phone signal, and no internet. I couldn’t call and couldn’t leave. But I have never abandoned the people. I helped them as much as I could,” Eak posted.
His post received over 700 likes from his supporters and over 540 comments as of Friday morning. It was also shared more than 60 times. Many of the comments expressed moral support for him.
On Wednesday, before he was removed from government service, the DPA ordered Eak’s transfer to assist with duties at the Institute of Administration Development.
On Thursday, the DPA stated in its dismissal order that Eak was last known to be in his district on November 22 and could not be contacted thereafter. It said Eak’s subordinates at all levels were unable to communicate with him either, causing district officials to be unable to assist flood victims in time.
The DPA also justified the dismissal by noting that Eak had been implicated in a criminal case by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). He was accused of using a government vehicle and manpower from the Volunteer Defence Corps during his previous role as District Chief of Nong Chik, Pattani, to transport materials for the construction of his private residence in Songkhla—an alleged abuse of authority.