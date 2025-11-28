Dismissed Hat Yai district chief denies abandoning people during flood crisis

The Hat Yai district chief, who was removed from office for allegedly being unaccounted for during the flood crisis, insisted that he did not abandon the people but stayed in the district and did all he could to help flood victims.

Eak Young-Apai Na Songkhla made this denial on his Facebook page on Thursday night after the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) issued an urgent order earlier that day to dismiss him from government service.

“There is just one truth. I stayed in the area every day. The problem was that the floodwaters were over three metres deep, and there was no electricity, no mobile phone signal, and no internet. I couldn’t call and couldn’t leave. But I have never abandoned the people. I helped them as much as I could,” Eak posted.