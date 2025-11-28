Hat Yai District Chief dismissed for neglecting duties during flood crisis

The Department of Provincial Administration, under the Ministry of the Interior, announced on Thursday (November 28) the dismissal of Eak Young-Apai Na Songkhla, the Hat Yai District Chief, after an investigation revealed that he had not been present in his area of responsibility since November 22.

Previously, on Wednesday, the department had ordered Eak's transfer to assist with duties at the Institute of Administration Development following the severe flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province.

The dismissal order stated that the flooding in Songkhla is considered a major public disaster, causing significant damage to lives, property, and the economy. On November 25, the Prime Minister had raised the situation to Level 4 in terms of disaster management in the province, with the District Chief position being critical in managing the situation and providing assistance to the public. However, it was revealed that Eak was last present in his area on November 22 and had since been unreachable. His inability to communicate and coordinate with any level of command led to delays in providing timely assistance to the public.

Additionally, the District Chief failed to attend daily meetings at the 42nd Military District’s Disaster Relief Operations Centre to coordinate efforts and receive updates on the situation. His absence resulted in further disruption to the coordination of relief efforts.