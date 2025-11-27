Hat Yai District Chief removed following flood management crisis

Narucha Kosacivilize, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, on Wednesday signed an order for the transfer of Eak Young-Apai Na Songkhla, the Hat Yai District Chief, to assist with duties at the Institute of Administration Development, under the Department of Provincial Administration. This transfer is effective from 26 November 2025 and will remain in place until further notice.

The order cites the move as being in the best interests of public administration.

This decision follows severe flooding in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, which has been the worst in several years, starting earlier this week. The local government faced heavy criticism for its handling of the crisis, leading to the decision to remove the district chief from his position.



