Hat yai flood crisis escalates as 3,000 red-zone cases need urgent evacuation

Today (Nov 26, 2025) at the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre, Phakdibodin Building, Government House, Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and Director of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre, Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Government Spokesperson, and Lt Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, spokesperson of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre, jointly held a press briefing after the centre’s meeting. The key points are as follows:
The spokesperson stated that the assistance in Hat Yai district is currently divided into four zones:
• Zone 1 – responsible agency: Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters
• Zone 2 – responsible agency: 1st Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment
• Zone 3 – responsible agency: 5th Artillery Battalion, 5th Artillery Regiment
• Zone 4 – responsible agency: Infantry Battalion, 42nd Military Circle
From this structure, Zone 1 is under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, and Zones 2–4 are under the Royal Thai Army. The Royal Thai Navy, Royal Thai Air Force, Royal Thai Police, and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) will reinforce operations in areas requiring special support or specific missions upon request.
For personnel deployed in the operation yesterday, the total was 3,091 officers, supported by:
• 180 logistics vehicles
• 85 boats
• 12 rotary-wing aircraft
• Additional equipment: 3 mobile medical teams, 2 satellite communication units, 2 field kitchens, 3 field water trucks, 3 water pumps, 1 vital-signs monitor, 5 C-130 aircraft, and HTMS Chakri Naruebet
For civilian/private-sector assistance:
• 4,444 personnel
• 24 high-lift trucks
• 107 boats
• 81 jet skis
The centre is currently consolidating cases from central reporting to be forwarded to the forward centre. Updated totals will be announced later.
There are nine evacuation centres in the affected area:
• Prince of Songkla University (PSU)
• Ban Pru Municipality Office
• Thepchumnum Temple
• Ban Pru Municipality School
• Chinwongpradit Temple
• Phuphabuek Temple
• Haad Thip Public Company Limited
• Service Centre
• Child Development Centre No. 3
Phuphabuek Temple and Haad Thip PLC can accommodate more evacuees. PSU has capacity for 3,000 people but is currently sheltering 5,000. Ban Pru Municipal Centre has capacity for 100 but currently houses 600. Thepchumnum Temple can take 600 but currently has 1,500. Other centres, such as Chinwongpradit Temple, can still accept more evacuees.
The spokesperson added that, after compiling help requests from Traffy Fondue, HatYaiFlood, and volunteer groups, there are approximately 40,000 cases, covering around 77,000 people, including:
• about 2,000 elderly persons
• about 1,000 young children
• over 3,000 red-zone cases requiring immediate evacuation
The data is not yet fully complete due to inconsistencies in name/surname entries. An additional algorithm will be applied for improved accuracy.
Rainfall measured between 15:00 on Nov 25 and 15:00 on Nov 26:
• Na Mom district – 208 mm
• Singhanakhon – 159 mm
• Chana – 151 mm
• Thepha – 148 mm
• Saba Yoi – 119 mm
Three key water-level points:
These predictions are from ONWR, based on total inflow and drainage rates.
The spokesperson added that following the Prime Minister’s visit, more territorial defence volunteers will be deployed starting tomorrow.
The Royal Thai Air Force will operate C-130 flights to assist civilians tomorrow, with departure times at 08:00, 09:00 and 14:00.
The spokesperson emphasised:
“The government has been assisting people from day one. Back-end data collection and processing now allow frontline teams to work more precisely without time-consuming searching. Technology such as drone-based food delivery and private-sector support like Starlink are being incorporated to enhance rescue operations. The government views these technologies as essential to improve efficiency.”
The Director of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre added:
“Right now, the main duty of the government and all units is to help the people. Any mistakes or lessons learned will be analysed thoroughly after the crisis to prevent a recurrence. Everyone—citizens, government, and frontline workers—will learn together to improve the system for the future.”