Hat yai flood crisis escalates as 3,000 red-zone cases need urgent evacuation

Help requests and data

The spokesperson added that, after compiling help requests from Traffy Fondue, HatYaiFlood, and volunteer groups, there are approximately 40,000 cases, covering around 77,000 people, including:

• about 2,000 elderly persons

• about 1,000 young children

• over 3,000 red-zone cases requiring immediate evacuation

The data is not yet fully complete due to inconsistencies in name/surname entries. An additional algorithm will be applied for improved accuracy.

Water situation update (as of Nov 26, 2025, 15:00)

Rainfall measured between 15:00 on Nov 25 and 15:00 on Nov 26:

• Na Mom district – 208 mm

• Singhanakhon – 159 mm

• Chana – 151 mm

• Thepha – 148 mm

• Saba Yoi – 119 mm

Three key water-level points:

Khlong U-taphao (Sadao) – water level 0.33 m above bank, decreasing; expected below bank between 20:00–22:00 tonight Khlong U-taphao (Hat Yai) – 0.99 m above bank, decreasing; expected below bank between 00:00–02:00 Khlong Wa (Hat Yai) – 1.43 m above bank, decreasing; expected below bank on 27 Nov, between 15:00–17:00

These predictions are from ONWR, based on total inflow and drainage rates.

Prime Minister’s field orders & additional support

The spokesperson added that following the Prime Minister’s visit, more territorial defence volunteers will be deployed starting tomorrow.

The Royal Thai Air Force will operate C-130 flights to assist civilians tomorrow, with departure times at 08:00, 09:00 and 14:00.

The spokesperson emphasised:

“The government has been assisting people from day one. Back-end data collection and processing now allow frontline teams to work more precisely without time-consuming searching. Technology such as drone-based food delivery and private-sector support like Starlink are being incorporated to enhance rescue operations. The government views these technologies as essential to improve efficiency.”

Key priority: saving lives; lessons will follow

The Director of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre added:

“Right now, the main duty of the government and all units is to help the people. Any mistakes or lessons learned will be analysed thoroughly after the crisis to prevent a recurrence. Everyone—citizens, government, and frontline workers—will learn together to improve the system for the future.”