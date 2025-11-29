Experts warn of heavy rain in Thailand as storms Koto and Senyar combine in the South China Sea

Chawalit Chantharat, CEO of Team Consulting Engineering and Management (Team Group) and water management expert, has provided an update on the path and development of Typhoon Koto and Tropical Storm Senyar, which are expected to affect Thailand's weather, especially on the eastern coast, between December 2-3.

Typhoon Koto, the 27th typhoon of the year, formed near the Philippine Sea on November 25 before moving towards the South China Sea and strengthening into a Category 1 typhoon by November 26. However, between November 27-30, cooler air from China interacted with the storm, weakening it into a tropical storm. Despite this, it did not dissipate, as it was further influenced by Tropical Depression Senyar, which originated from a low-pressure system over northern Malaysia.

The two storms are expected to merge on December 1, creating the Fujiwhara Effect, which will cause Koto to regain strength as a tropical storm. Koto will then head southwest, making landfall near Quy Nhon in Vietnam around December 2-3 before weakening into a depression and dissipating in Cambodia, avoiding Phnom Penh.

Although the storm’s path will not directly impact Thailand, the eastern provinces of Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat will experience increased rainfall on December 2-3, due to the moisture drawn from the storm’s movement across the South China Sea.