Interprovincial bus services resume in southern Thailand as flood situation improves

Interprovincial bus operator Transport Company reported on Saturday that the flood situation in southern Thailand is gradually improving, allowing buses to resume service. After temporary disruptions caused by heavy flooding, buses can now access bus terminals and travel routes normally.

Starting now, the following six bus routes are operational again:

Route 984: Bangkok – Trang – Satun

Route 987: Bangkok – Yala

Route 988: Bangkok – Satun

Route 992: Bangkok – Hat Yai

Route 9917: Bangkok – Pattani

Route 9917: Bangkok – Su-ngai Kolok

Previously, the company had to suspend services due to severe flooding blocking the roads. Now, partner bus operators in the southern region have resumed services as well.