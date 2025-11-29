Interprovincial bus services resume in southern Thailand as flood situation improves

Interprovincial bus operator Transport Company reported on Saturday that the flood situation in southern Thailand is gradually improving, allowing buses to resume service. After temporary disruptions caused by heavy flooding, buses can now access bus terminals and travel routes normally.
Starting now, the following six bus routes are operational again:
Previously, the company had to suspend services due to severe flooding blocking the roads. Now, partner bus operators in the southern region have resumed services as well.
Transport Company is also actively assisting flood victims in the southern region. A disaster relief coordination centre has been set up in Hat Yai, Songkhla, where volunteer staff are offering support and coordinating assistance for flood-affected individuals. For help, residents can contact Hat Yai Bus Station at 080-079-8426.
Additionally, Transport Company is collecting donations for flood victims in the South at the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak/Mochit 2) from 08:30 to 16:30 daily. The public has generously contributed essential goods such as food, supplies, and personal items, which will be sent to evacuation centres in Hat Yai and surrounding communities. For more information on donations, contact the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak) at 02-537-8480.
The Ministry of Transport is also supporting the government’s relief efforts by dispatching trucks to transport donated items, including emergency relief kits, dry food, drinking water, and other essential goods. These supplies will be sent to the Flood Victim Relief Coordination Centre at the National Aviation Museum on Phahonyothin Road, Bangkok, and subsequently distributed to affected areas in southern Thailand.