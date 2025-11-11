State-run bus firm sees New Year bookings surge 15–20%

The Transport Co., Ltd. (BKS) reports a sharp increase in advance ticket bookings for the upcoming New Year 2026 holidays, with reservations up 15–20% across all routes nationwide.
To accommodate the demand, BKS will operate 4,000–6,000 bus trips daily, serving 90,000–120,000 passengers per day on outbound and return journeys. Passengers are encouraged to book tickets early through all BKS channels to ensure seat availability.
“About 15–20% of tickets have already been booked nationwide,” Atthawit said. “We expect a significant increase in December as travellers finalise their plans and the holiday calendar becomes clearer.”
BKS has instructed all stations and bus operators to strictly follow safety protocols, including thorough vehicle inspections before each trip, zero-alcohol and drug testing for drivers, and full compliance with traffic laws.
The company has also arranged additional non-regular buses (Route 30 licence) to ensure sufficient capacity and prevent passenger backlogs during peak travel days.
BKS assured that all units are ready to maintain safety, reliability, and convenience throughout the New Year holiday period.