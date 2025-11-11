State-run bus firm sees New Year bookings surge 15–20%

The Transport Co., Ltd. (BKS) reports a sharp increase in advance ticket bookings for the upcoming New Year 2026 holidays, with reservations up 15–20% across all routes nationwide.

Atthawit Rakjamroon, President of Transport Ltd. (BKS) said the surge follows the government’s approval of an extended five-day holiday, from Wednesday, December 31, 2025, to Sunday, January 4, 2026. The company expects heavy travel volumes as people return to their hometowns and visit tourist destinations across the country.

To accommodate the demand, BKS will operate 4,000–6,000 bus trips daily, serving 90,000–120,000 passengers per day on outbound and return journeys. Passengers are encouraged to book tickets early through all BKS channels to ensure seat availability.

“About 15–20% of tickets have already been booked nationwide,” Atthawit said. “We expect a significant increase in December as travellers finalise their plans and the holiday calendar becomes clearer.”