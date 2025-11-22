BKS suspends five southern bus routes due to Hat Yai flooding

The Transport Company (BKS) has issued an urgent announcement suspending five southern bus routes, after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, making roads into the area impassable. Passengers may check affected routes and request immediate ticket refunds.

BKS, under the Ministry of Transport, said persistent heavy rain has led to rising floodwaters in several parts of Hat Yai, forcing buses to halt operations as they are unable to enter the district safely.

Due to the flood crisis, the company has decided to temporarily suspend services until water levels recede and the situation improves.

For passenger safety, BKS has suspended the following routes:

Route 988: Bangkok – Satun

Route 992: Bangkok – Hat Yai

Route 987: Bangkok – Yala

Route 9917: Bangkok – Pattani

Route 9917: Bangkok – Sungai Kolok

Passengers who pre-booked tickets for the affected routes and are unable to travel may request an immediate full refund at any BKS ticket counter nationwide.