Hat Yai issues ‘red-flag’ alert as 595 mm of rain triggers flood risk across 103 communities

Hat Yai Municipality has issued a red-flag flood alert, warning residents in 103 communities to evacuate to safe areas as accumulated rainfall over the past three days reaches critical levels and floodwaters rise across multiple parts of the city.

As of November 22, 2025, continuous heavy rain has sent large volumes of water into key areas within Hat Yai Municipality. Water levels at several locations have reached emergency thresholds, severely disrupting transport—especially along Saeng Sri Road, Kim Yong Market, and neighbouring commercial zones.

At 08.00, Hat Yai Mayor Narongporn Na Phatthalung, who also directs the city’s Flood Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre, issued Statement No. 5 to update residents on the worsening flood situation and to formally declare the red-flag alert.

595 mm of rain in three days — higher than major flood years 2000 and 2010

The alert notes that since November 19, Hat Yai has recorded 595 millimetres of cumulative rainfall, surpassing the totals seen during both the 2000 flood (497 mm) and the 2010 flood (516 mm).

Heavy rain has hit the U-Ta Khao basin, especially the eastern side of Hat Yai Municipality — including Khao Kho Hong, Khlong Plo basin and Khlong Rian basin. These three basins lack major drainage channels, leaving only the Khlong Rian retention area to hold back incoming water.

However, the retention area has now reached capacity and can no longer store additional water. Authorities must release the overflow into Khlong Mae Rian and Khlong Sam Sip Met to prevent structural damage to the retention-system embankments.