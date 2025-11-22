Hat Yai issues ‘red-flag’ alert as 595 mm of rain triggers flood risk across 103 communities

Hat Yai Municipality has issued a red-flag flood alert, warning residents in 103 communities to evacuate to safe areas as accumulated rainfall over the past three days reaches critical levels and floodwaters rise across multiple parts of the city.
As of November 22, 2025, continuous heavy rain has sent large volumes of water into key areas within Hat Yai Municipality. Water levels at several locations have reached emergency thresholds, severely disrupting transport—especially along Saeng Sri Road, Kim Yong Market, and neighbouring commercial zones.
At 08.00, Hat Yai Mayor Narongporn Na Phatthalung, who also directs the city’s Flood Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre, issued Statement No. 5 to update residents on the worsening flood situation and to formally declare the red-flag alert.
595 mm of rain in three days — higher than major flood years 2000 and 2010
The alert notes that since November 19, Hat Yai has recorded 595 millimetres of cumulative rainfall, surpassing the totals seen during both the 2000 flood (497 mm) and the 2010 flood (516 mm).
Heavy rain has hit the U-Ta Khao basin, especially the eastern side of Hat Yai Municipality — including Khao Kho Hong, Khlong Plo basin and Khlong Rian basin. These three basins lack major drainage channels, leaving only the Khlong Rian retention area to hold back incoming water.
However, the retention area has now reached capacity and can no longer store additional water. Authorities must release the overflow into Khlong Mae Rian and Khlong Sam Sip Met to prevent structural damage to the retention-system embankments.
Runoff overwhelms canals and spreads rapidly into communities
The released water, combined with exceptionally high levels in Khlong Hwa — now at 11.08 metres, compared with 10.14 metres in 2024 — has resulted in flash flooding across several communities, including:
Runoff is now moving quickly into Hat Yai’s inner city, particularly Road 1, Road 2, Road 3, and the Sanehanusorn area, as well as through the Sri Phuwanart underpass, spreading via the canal and drainage network.
103 communities ordered to move belongings and evacuate
Based on current conditions, the following areas are at risk:
In total, 103 communities are under a red-flag evacuation alert. Residents are instructed to move belongings to higher ground and prepare to relocate to safe areas immediately.
Authorities urge the public to follow official updates and emergency notifications from Hat Yai Municipality closely.