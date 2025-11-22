Anutin adjusts schedule, flying urgently to Hat Yai this afternoon to inspect southern floods

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has adjusted his schedule at short notice and will fly urgently to Hat Yai, Songkhla, this afternoon to personally monitor the severe flooding affecting several southern provinces.

Anutin, who also serves as Interior Minister, had originally been scheduled to remain in Khon Kaen, where he presided over a meeting to deliver policy directives to provincial officials, village heads, subdistrict chiefs, local administrators and council members at the KICE International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

However, after completing his duties in Khon Kaen, the Prime Minister will immediately travel to Hat Yai — one of the hardest-hit areas — to follow up on local flood-response operations.