Anutin adjusts schedule, flying urgently to Hat Yai this afternoon to inspect southern floods

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has adjusted his schedule at short notice and will fly urgently to Hat Yai, Songkhla, this afternoon to personally monitor the severe flooding affecting several southern provinces.
Anutin, who also serves as Interior Minister, had originally been scheduled to remain in Khon Kaen, where he presided over a meeting to deliver policy directives to provincial officials, village heads, subdistrict chiefs, local administrators and council members at the KICE International Convention and Exhibition Centre.
However, after completing his duties in Khon Kaen, the Prime Minister will immediately travel to Hat Yai — one of the hardest-hit areas — to follow up on local flood-response operations.
Speaking about the situation earlier, Anutin said the government was fully aware that this period typically brings severe weather to the South, and that each province already has emergency plans in place and is mobilising assistance.
On disaster-relief measures, particularly for agricultural damage, he said assistance would follow established regulations and must be applied consistently nationwide.
Exceptions would be considered case by case, depending on the severity of damage or special circumstances requiring urgent support.