Hat Yai hit by severe overnight flooding; PM says South has response plans and pledges support

Hat Yai was plunged into chaos late on Thursday night after continuous rainfall for two days sent large volumes of water pouring into the city’s commercial districts, prompting officials to declare a red-flag flood emergency and urge residents to evacuate to safer ground.

At 22.00 on November 21, 2025, Narongporn Na Phatthalung, Mayor of Hat Yai Municipality, announced a disaster declaration covering 65 communities—28 in District 1, 29 in District 2 and 8 in District 3—after torrential rain overwhelmed drainage systems and caused rapid water accumulation across the urban area.

544 mm of rain in three days; drainage overwhelmed

The mayor said Hat Yai recorded 544 millimetres of accumulated rainfall over three days. Heavy downpours along the eastern slopes of the municipality, especially around Khao Kho Hong, Khlong Phae basin and Khlong Rian basin, forced authorities to release water from the Khlong Rian retention area, which could no longer hold additional runoff.

The water release sent large flows into two key channels inside Hat Yai—Khlong Rian and Khlong Sam Sip Met—raising the likelihood of extensive urban flooding. The red-flag alert instructed residents to move belongings to higher ground and evacuate immediately if necessary.