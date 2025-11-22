Hat Yai hit by severe overnight flooding; PM says South has response plans and pledges support

Hat Yai was plunged into chaos late on Thursday night after continuous rainfall for two days sent large volumes of water pouring into the city’s commercial districts, prompting officials to declare a red-flag flood emergency and urge residents to evacuate to safer ground.
At 22.00 on November 21, 2025, Narongporn Na Phatthalung, Mayor of Hat Yai Municipality, announced a disaster declaration covering 65 communities—28 in District 1, 29 in District 2 and 8 in District 3—after torrential rain overwhelmed drainage systems and caused rapid water accumulation across the urban area.
544 mm of rain in three days; drainage overwhelmed
The mayor said Hat Yai recorded 544 millimetres of accumulated rainfall over three days. Heavy downpours along the eastern slopes of the municipality, especially around Khao Kho Hong, Khlong Phae basin and Khlong Rian basin, forced authorities to release water from the Khlong Rian retention area, which could no longer hold additional runoff.
The water release sent large flows into two key channels inside Hat Yai—Khlong Rian and Khlong Sam Sip Met—raising the likelihood of extensive urban flooding. The red-flag alert instructed residents to move belongings to higher ground and evacuate immediately if necessary.
Night-time chaos as residents rush to evacuate belongings
Reporters on the ground said the warning triggered citywide panic, particularly in major commercial zones such as Kim Yong Market, Santisuk Market and Chee Chang Market. Residents scrambled to lift household items, move stock in shops and relocate vehicles to higher ground, causing severe traffic congestion across several roads.
Prime Minister: South has response plans, support will follow
Speaking at Don Mueang's Wing 6 military air terminal at 08.10 on November 22, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Interior Minister, said the government had anticipated heavy rains in the South and had prepared response and relief measures in advance.
“We knew this was the period when such events could occur, and assistance is being provided in accordance with existing regulations,” he said, adding that each province already has an emergency plan and has mobilised resources accordingly.
Asked whether compensation would be offered for agricultural damage, Anutin replied that assistance would follow official criteria. Areas suffering exceptional or severe damage could receive additional support on a case-by-case basis.